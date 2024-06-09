Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $8.22 Million Stock Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverTree Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 66,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:BALT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 49,958 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $644.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

