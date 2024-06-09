Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,560 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,248. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.48. The stock had a trading volume of 56,244,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,096,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

