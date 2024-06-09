Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 1.08% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Euclidean Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 2,627,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,134,000 after acquiring an additional 82,401 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,000 after acquiring an additional 867,547 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 685,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 382,161 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 382,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 471,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 230,692 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. 348,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,646. The stock has a market cap of $85.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

