Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,491 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $3,674,652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 15,371.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,698,519,000 after buying an additional 1,317,729 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 14,035.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,274,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $200,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,412 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,817,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $917,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Price Performance
Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.88. The company had a trading volume of 20,213,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,885,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.67. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $67.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock worth $642,307,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.
View Our Latest Stock Report on WMT
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.