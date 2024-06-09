Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,491 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $3,674,652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 15,371.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,698,519,000 after buying an additional 1,317,729 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 14,035.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,274,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $200,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,412 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,817,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $917,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.88. The company had a trading volume of 20,213,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,885,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.67. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $67.57.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock worth $642,307,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

