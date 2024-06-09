Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.27. 1,774,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,921. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.82. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $353.27. The company has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

