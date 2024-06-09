Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 70 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 47,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $7.83 on Friday, hitting $211.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,195,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,819. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

