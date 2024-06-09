Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 866.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,669 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 0.9% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of FTEC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.38. The stock had a trading volume of 150,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $118.39 and a 12-month high of $164.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.82.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

