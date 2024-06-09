Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 6,963 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,963 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,125,000 after acquiring an additional 95,945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 13.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,432,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,261,000 after acquiring an additional 522,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,960,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,731,000 after acquiring an additional 61,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,675. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHM shares. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

