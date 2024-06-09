Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Down 0.4 %

PEBK opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $158.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 16.29%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.94%.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,959.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 217,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.