Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in BWX Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 121,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.45. The stock had a trading volume of 366,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,591. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $64.18 and a one year high of $107.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.35.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CLSA began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

