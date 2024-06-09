Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,400 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,950 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 401,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 33.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,806 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,416,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,963,000 after buying an additional 91,210 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,467,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,826,883. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.08.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.