Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Invests $244,000 in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,560 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,267,000 after buying an additional 46,226 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth about $73,882,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 94.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 931,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,078,000 after buying an additional 452,488 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 918,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,041,000 after acquiring an additional 114,989 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $64.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.33. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.

In other news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.87.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

