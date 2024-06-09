Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 38,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,359 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,472 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTB stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.82. The stock had a trading volume of 386,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,067. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $156.65.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTB shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

