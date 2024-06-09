Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares during the period. Richardson Electronics makes up approximately 3.0% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned 2.06% of Richardson Electronics worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 95,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 42,417 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 80,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 27,285 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 23,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. 63,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,540. The stock has a market cap of $153.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 1.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 21,206 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $223,299.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Paul J. Plante acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 21,206 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $223,299.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

