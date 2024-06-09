Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $330.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.70 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $120,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,964.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $48,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,148. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $120,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,964.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,504 shares of company stock worth $950,634. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Pegasystems by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Pegasystems by 633.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

