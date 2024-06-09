PayPal USD Price Reaches $1.00 (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a market cap of $399.18 million and $9.96 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 399,542,961 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 399,542,961.45. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99897275 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $8,767,545.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

