Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 442.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,856 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,799,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,503,592,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 18.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,441,000 after purchasing an additional 180,202 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 905,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,316,000 after purchasing an additional 50,879 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,855,000 after purchasing an additional 782,962 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,560,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $145.33. 792,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.73 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.63.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $350,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,521,638.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,724 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

