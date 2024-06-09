Pax Dollar Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.76 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $140.77 million and $1.76 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001444 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001642 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 140,732,275 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

