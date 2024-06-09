Partners Group Holding AG Decreases Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Partners Group Holding AG reduced its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 105,592 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending accounts for 1.9% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.99% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $15,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,118. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $94.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 164.18%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.