Partners Group Holding AG Acquires New Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 269,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,000. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.10% of FS KKR Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 138,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,170 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,982,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

FSK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.62. 817,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,461. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,848.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

