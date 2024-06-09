Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stake Lifted by Security National Bank

Security National Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 2.6% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,511,732 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,215,410,000 after purchasing an additional 304,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,563,020,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $804,199,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,136,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $924,905,000 after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded up $5.97 on Friday, reaching $301.90. 2,607,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.53 and a 200-day moving average of $303.49. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.17 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,443,596.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares in the company, valued at $369,443,596.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,897 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,807. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

