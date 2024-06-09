Pale Fire Capital SE Takes $8.96 Million Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 415,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,000. Teladoc Health makes up about 1.4% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pale Fire Capital SE owned 0.25% of Teladoc Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDOC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,137,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,743. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $132,115.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,228.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,228.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $73,513.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,339.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,650 shares of company stock worth $521,043 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

