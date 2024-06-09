Pale Fire Capital SE Invests $299,000 in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Pale Fire Capital SE owned about 0.08% of Mineralys Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of MLYS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 60,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,932. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46.

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Mineralys Therapeutics Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

