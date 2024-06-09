Pale Fire Capital SE Grows Position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Pale Fire Capital SE raised its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) by 102.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE owned about 0.09% of Reneo Pharmaceuticals worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,795,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 328,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPHM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 38,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,388. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.22. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RPHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.01.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 414,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $637,992.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,672,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,178.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

