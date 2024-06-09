Pale Fire Capital SE Buys 251,276 Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) by 136.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,276 shares during the period. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. accounts for about 0.3% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pale Fire Capital SE’s holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Presima Securities ULC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCT shares. B. Riley started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.93. 4,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,527. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.58.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.24%.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
