Pale Fire Capital SE Buys 16,400 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE’s holdings in 2seventy bio were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSVT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSVT. Citigroup boosted their target price on 2seventy bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on 2seventy bio from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 2seventy bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded 2seventy bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

In other news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $1,673,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,960,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,937,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,831 shares of company stock worth $7,665 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. 474,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,649. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 313.51%. As a group, analysts expect that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

