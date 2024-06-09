PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $461.08

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 461.08 ($5.91) and traded as low as GBX 440 ($5.64). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 440 ($5.64), with a volume of 281,998 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 461.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 459.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,833.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In other PageGroup news, insider Nick Kirk sold 36,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.74), for a total value of £161,365.12 ($206,745.83). Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

