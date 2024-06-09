Ossiam Sells 27,909 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,909 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 63.5% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,220,064 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.91. 9,523,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,011,966. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.