Ossiam Sells 195,175 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ossiam lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 195,175 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 45,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 101,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,250,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 46,497 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.88. 20,213,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,885,814. The company has a market cap of $530.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock worth $642,307,702. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

