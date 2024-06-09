Ossiam Sells 106,742 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ossiam trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,742 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Hershey by 176.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $196.06. The stock had a trading volume of 715,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,106. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $263.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.57.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.56.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

