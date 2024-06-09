Ossiam Purchases 220,000 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 1,917.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Ossiam owned about 0.08% of Zoom Video Communications worth $16,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 31.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,005 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 328,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,590,000 after acquiring an additional 66,433 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 561,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,382,000 after acquiring an additional 321,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 556.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 105,173 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,931 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $135,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,931 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $135,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,977 shares of company stock worth $6,218,763 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

ZM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.84. 2,514,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,746. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average is $65.82. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

