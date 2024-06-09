Ossiam Purchases 14,961 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Ossiam raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,961 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKTX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $7.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.76. 510,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,778. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.78 and its 200 day moving average is $232.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.04. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.01 and a 1 year high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.47%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

