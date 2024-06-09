Ossiam Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2,042.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,102,482 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004,362 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.7% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Intel were worth $105,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,548,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,855,099,000 after purchasing an additional 318,495 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,780,706,000 after acquiring an additional 475,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,424,202,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,635,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.74. 34,085,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,563,780. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

