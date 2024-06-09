Ossiam Has $67.64 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up 1.1% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $67,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,228 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after purchasing an additional 962,987 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 261.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,022,000 after purchasing an additional 448,918 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26,060.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,430,000 after purchasing an additional 277,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.42. 997,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,442. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.16. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.77 and a 12 month high of $327.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.11.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total value of $172,386.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $14,681,232.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total value of $172,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,125 shares of company stock worth $31,043,057. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

