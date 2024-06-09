Ossiam Has $41.91 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,298 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned 0.11% of Electronic Arts worth $41,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,054,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 350.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 752,026 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $102,885,000 after acquiring an additional 585,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $408,084,000 after acquiring an additional 389,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,825.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,539 shares of company stock worth $3,224,419. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.82. 2,513,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,551. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.