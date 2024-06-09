Ossiam Grows Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ossiam increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4,264.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 65,975 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $34,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LULU shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $5.17 on Friday, reaching $317.86. 4,031,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,187. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.