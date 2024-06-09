Ossiam Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ossiam trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,061 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in American Express by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,580 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.67. 2,212,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.77. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $244.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

