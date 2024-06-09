Ossiam Buys 18,245 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $36,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after acquiring an additional 35,571 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,226 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $22,048,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.41. 1,630,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,277. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.78 and its 200 day moving average is $139.82.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.