Ossiam Acquires 27,349 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,349 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 649,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,010,000 after acquiring an additional 168,639 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7,174.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 686,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 677,337 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.81. 4,189,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.30. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

