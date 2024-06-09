Ossiam Acquires 195,046 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 449.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,046 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.9% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $53,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.67. 1,602,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.28.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

