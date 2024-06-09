Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Purchased by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,665,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,335 shares during the period. Orthofix Medical makes up 1.0% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 9.97% of Orthofix Medical worth $49,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the third quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,885 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OFIX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Orthofix Medical stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 291,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,146. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $503.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $188.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 16.64%. On average, analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

