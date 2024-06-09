Orchid (OXT) Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $92.27 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0942 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00010654 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,606.27 or 0.99974087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012334 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00096115 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09364978 USD and is down -6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $9,287,193.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

