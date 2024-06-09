Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,139,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 30,766 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $120,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in Oracle by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 5,721 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $633,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,544,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,071. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day moving average is $115.53. The company has a market capitalization of $346.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

