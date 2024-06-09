Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 55,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet makes up 1.7% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Smartsheet worth $13,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 2,503.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

SMAR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.29. 1,889,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,404. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $49.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,354.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock worth $1,132,791 in the last ninety days. 4.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

