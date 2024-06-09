Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Shares Purchased by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,036,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,908 shares during the quarter. Ooma comprises approximately 4.2% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 15.64% of Ooma worth $43,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,185,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 380,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 33,519 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 15.4% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 260,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ooma by 10.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. Ooma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.00 million, a PE ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). Ooma had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OOMA shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ooma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ooma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Ooma from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

