OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. OneMain has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

