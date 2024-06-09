ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Raised to $65.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a sell rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.06.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.10. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $708,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,939,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 283.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 142,865 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 287,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,520,000 after buying an additional 102,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

