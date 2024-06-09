Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.19

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.19 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18). Oncimmune shares last traded at GBX 16 ($0.20), with a volume of 99,075 shares trading hands.

Oncimmune Trading Up 8.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 23.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 806.85. The firm has a market cap of £11.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.33 and a beta of 1.09.

About Oncimmune

Oncimmune Holdings plc, an immunodiagnostics company, develops solutions for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, an immunodiagnostic blood test for detecting and identifying lung cancer; ImmunoINSIGHTS that enables life science organizations to optimize drug development and delivery; SeroTag discovery arrays for discovering and validating biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

