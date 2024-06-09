Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Raised by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Omnicom Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $91.09. 1,387,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,271. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day moving average of $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMC. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

