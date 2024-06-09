OMG Network (OMG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $55.18 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $60.36 million and $55.18 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00046638 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00015816 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000935 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

